Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Saves The Day But Brando’s Still Under Suspicion

Spoilers for Friday’s episode of General Hospital suggest that Jason Morgan will manage to save Brando Corbin, but not before some significant injuries are sustained. Viewers were given some essential information during the course of Thursday’s show, and there’s more to come during the September 4 episode and beyond.

SheKnows Soaps teases that Brando will continue to be connected to Cyrus over the coming weeks. It had looked as if he might have aligned with the mobster, and viewers have always been a bit suspicious of the new-to-town cousin of Sonny Corinthos’. Now, however, General Hospital revealed that his connection to Cyrus isn’t necessarily what many presumed.

On Thursday’s General Hospital, fans saw that Jason and Damian Spinelli managed to execute a plan where they successfully planted a camera in Brando’s garage. They were trying to uncover information related to Jason’s recent motorcycle accident, as Brando had worked on the bike just before the crash.

Spinelli got connected to the camera successfully, but neither he nor Jason expected to see what came next. A couple of thugs entered the garage and started to beat up Brando.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Jason reacted quickly, insisting he needed to get over there to intervene. The sneak peek for Friday’s General Hospital show reveals that Brando will end up at General Hospital.

The preview shows Dr. Portia Robinson taking off a face mask and preparing to talk to Jason and Sam McCall. Portia looks quite serious as she faces the question regarding whether or not the mechanic is okay.

Sam has felt absolutely certain that he purposely tinkered with Jason’s bike in such a way as to cause the accident. Until Thursday’s show, fans only knew that mobster Cyrus Renault had stopped at the garage and talked with Brando shortly before the crash, and that seemed quite suspicious.

Now, fans know more about the mobster’s visit. Cyrus stopped by under the guise that he was offering the mechanic a job as a driver. He promised big bucks, but Brando said he wasn’t interested. While this conversation was taking place, a guy Cyrus hired was outside messing with the motorcycle.

Brando has denied having done anything sinister with the repairs, and now General Hospital viewers know that’s true. He was acting a bit cagey and like he might be hiding something after the accident, but Cyrus pulled this off without his involvement.

How serious will these injuries of his be? Will he question how Jason managed to save him at just the right moment? Will they figure out what really happened with the bike?

General Hospital spoilers tease that everybody will be seeing more with all of this in the coming weeks. Will this incident with Cyrus’ men lead Sam and Jason to be more suspicious of Brando’s connection to the mob boss, or will it essentially clear his name? All signs point to some major mob drama on the horizon and people won’t want to miss the twists and turns ahead.