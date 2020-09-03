‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Baby Bump In ‘Cardio Blast’ Workout Video

Lindsay demonstrated a few exercises that she's been doing to stay in shape during her pregnancy.

Lindsay Arnold is skipping season 29 of Dancing with the Stars due to her pregnancy, but the 26-year-old professional dancer is still keeping her body moving outside of the ABC ballroom. On Thursday, Lindsay took to Instagram to demonstrate a “cardio blast” workout, and her fitness video was a big hit.

For her intense sweat session, Lindsay rocked a cropped black tank top with a wide V neck. She teamed the sporty shirt with a pair of skintight leggings that were an on-trend dusty rose hue. Her bottoms featured blush-colored decorative stripes down the sides, and they boasted a wide supportive waistband that fell just below her navel. Her ensemble didn’t completely cover up her baby bump, so a sliver of her round stomach was visible. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers with pink accents that perfectly matched her leggings. Her long blond hair was partially pulled back.

Lindsay kicked off her full-body HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout by doing a set of squats with punches. She held a small dumbbell in each hand, and she punched one arm forward at the bottom of each squat. Up next, she worked her core by doing standing knee-to-elbow crunches. This was followed by a round of basic squats.

Lindsey then worked her glutes and inner thighs by doing a few alternating lateral squats. For her final exercise, she focused on her arms. She did a set of dumbbell triceps kickbacks by slightly bending her knees, leaning forward, and holding her dumbbells up in front of her with her elbows bent. She then extended her arms back behind her until they were straight before returning to the starting position.

Lindsay advised her viewers to do each exercise for 45 seconds and to perform three rounds of the entire circuit. The musical accompaniment she chose for her video, “Level Up” by Ciara, perfectly captured the intensity of her workout and the quickness of her movements.

Many of Lindsay’s followers were impressed by how energetic and active she is 30 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Where do you find the energy? I would be so laid up on my couch. Good for you,” read one response to her post.

“Howww are you 30 weeks pregnant and still so active?” another fan wrote.

“Thank you SO much for posting this!! I am 29 weeks preggers and struggle to find good workouts,” a third viewer remarked.

Lindsay hasn’t just been providing fitness inspiration for her followers as she documents her pregnancy on social media. In another recent video, she showed her fans how she prepared a milk bath for a stunning maternity photo shoot.