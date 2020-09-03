‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Chelsea Loses It

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Thursday, September 3 showed that Amanda asked Devon for Hilary’s DNA. Adam decided to leave town, leading Chelsea to unload on Victor and Nikki to defend her man. Noah returned with some harsh words for his uncle before Adam split.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) met Devon (Bryton James) at Society. She nervously asked him Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) birthday, and Devon said his late wife was born on July 1. Amanda revealed that she’d been abandoned, and authorities estimated her birthday was July 2, which is awfully close considering how much she looks like Hilary. Then Amanda told Devon that she and Hilary shared the same rare blood type, and she asked him for a sample of Hilary’s DNA. Devon agreed to consider it, and Amanda said she’d give Nate (Sean Dominic) hers, and if he decided it was okay, he could provide Nate with Hilary’s. No matter what Devon chose to do, Amanda agreed she wouldn’t bother him about it again.

At Chancellor Communications, Lily (Christel Khalil) teased Billy (Jason Thompson) about seeming lighter due to Amanda. She explained that she sees their attraction. Billy let Lily know that he and Amanda were just friends, and it wouldn’t affect their working relationship. Later, Amanda and Billy talked, and he was irked about her getting the test to see if she’s related to Hilary. Amanda accused Billy of being jealous of Nate and reminded him that they’d chosen not to act on whatever was between them.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) called Adam (Mark Grossman) from the Ranch to check on him. Adam let her know that he wouldn’t be home when she got there because he was leaving. Chelsea had a meltdown and blamed Victor (Eric Braeden) for all of Adam’s issues. She went so long that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finally stepped in and put a stop to it. Nikki accused Chelsea of being upset that Adam lost out on the CEO position at Newman Enterprises so she’d have less money now. Chelsea vowed to keep Connor (Judah Mackey) away from them, and after she left, Victor and Nikki discussed doing something to protect the boy very quickly before he got scarred for life by his parents’ behavior.

At Sharon’s, Noah (Robert Adamson) answered the door to find Adam outside. He gave his uncle a stern talking to about taking up Sharon’s (Sharon Case) time while she was fighting cancer. Adam said he respected Noah sticking up for his mom. When they had a moment alone, Adam admitted that he couldn’t be at the penthouse around Chelsea and Connor while he got his head on straight, so he planned to leave town. He swore her to secrecy and then gave her his motel’s address. When Adam left, Noah encouraged him to find somebody aside from Sharon to be his therapist.