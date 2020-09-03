Liam Payne Opens Up About Engagement For The First Time & Shares About More Exciting Life Events

Pop artist and former One Direction member Liam Payne confirmed his covert engagement to model Maya Henry Thursday on Good Morning America. When the hosts congratulated him, he was grateful and happily shared many exciting updates.

“Thank you, we’re just really happy. The last week I’ve had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!”

According to Daily Mail, rumors of their engagement began circulating last week when a source spotted Henry and Payne during a romantic dinner in London. The source claimed Henry was wearing a multi-million dollar diamond ring. Henry donned an elegant, black gown for the occasion and carried a small matching handbag while Payne dazzled in a gold button-down with black slacks. The couple reportedly wasn’t trying to hide the engagement. In fact, they were proudly showing off the ring to other restaurant guests.

Like their proposal, Payne and Henry kept their relationship out of the public eye for as long as they possibly could. They started dating in 2018, not too long after he split with Cheryl Cole, but did not officially confirm the dating rumors until August 2019. Even after going public, the couple chose to keep the majority of their dating life off of social media. Because of this, many fans speculated that they had split up. This engagement clearly shows otherwise.

Payne shared that he celebrated his 27th birthday this week in addition to getting engaged. He posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday showing his health-conscious celebration. All of the guests were wearing masks as they revealed a surprise — a gigantic cookie cake. The video showed him gleefully cutting a piece of the humongous dessert and taking a bite right out of his hands. The chocolate chip cookie shaped cake rested on a board that read #HAPPYBIRTHDAYLIAM. Henry was sitting across from the table clapping and basking in her fiancé’s childlike excitement.

Fans rushed to the comments section to let him know how jealous they were of his special surprise.

“I need this big cake,” one fan wrote.

“Why didn’t you invite me for your birthday,” another added jokingly.

“Happy belated bday once again… we love u and always there FOR U and I want a full version of the cookie song….” a third said mentioning the gleeful jingle he sang as he saw the surprise.

Payne also mentioned that his 3-year-old son Bear had recently started school, a proud milestone for himself and Bear’s mother, Cole. With all of this success, Payne is really able to “Stack It Up.”