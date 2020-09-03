Qimmah Russo Shows Off Fit Physique In Skimpy Black Top And Shorts

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo captivated thousands of social media users after she posted some new photos of herself on Thursday, September 3. The stunner shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in front of a gray wall, seemingly indoors, for the three-photo slideshow. Qimmah stole the show in each frame. She switched between a number of sultry poses that displayed her propping her booty out and grabbing on her locks.

She sported a smile in two of the images, and a smirk in the third, emitting both flirtatious and happy vibes. She also directed her strong gaze toward the camera’s lens in all the photos.

Her long, raven locks were styled into two French braids that featured platinum blond hair extensions.

Qimmah’s killer curves clearly stood out in the series, as she showcased her famous physique in a revealing outfit. The model opted for a sporty, black top that featured four thin straps, which seemingly tied around her neck. The tight garment hugged her assets while its plunging neckline exposed a great deal of cleavage. The cropped number also showed off her chiseled core as it reached just below her chest.

She teamed the piece with matching black shorts. The bottoms seemed to be made out of a soft, stretchy material that displayed her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. Their high-waisted design again drew eyes to her slim midriff.

She finished the look off with white socks and a pair of checkered sneakers.

In the post’s caption, Qimmah expressed that she has been pleased with her “lower body results.” She also revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Ryder Wear and provided fans with a discount code.

The slideshow was met instantly with a large amount of support from social media users, garnering more than 9,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Dozens of followers also took to the comments section to overload Qimmah with praise about her fit figure, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“You are the goddess,” one Instagram user commented.

“Ok stop!! By far my favorite outfit,” a second admirer chimed in.

“So gorgeous and beautiful bae,” added a third fan, following their sentiment with a string of blue heart and heart-eyed emoji.

“You are truly an everyday motivation,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Qimmah has shared more than one sizzling fitness post on Instagram this past week. Just yesterday, she posted a video of herself working out her glutes and booty in a skimpy athletic ensemble, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 8,000 likes, so far.