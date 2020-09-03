‘Playboy’ Vixen Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In A Mismatched Bikini

Sara Underwood took to her Instagram page on September 3 to share a series of smoking hot snapshots that added some serious heat to her fiery feed. The images captured her in the same, skimpy bikini that allowed her to show off her fit figure.

The first image in the set showed Sara posed outside in front of a covering of small trees. The model held her phone over her face and looked into the front to ensure that she captured the perfect angle. She used the aid of a gold-rimmed mirror to treat fans to a great view of her entire figure. In the caption of the image, she shared with her audience that she was sunbathing today, and a tag in the post indicated that her swimsuit was from Revolve.

The upper portion half of her suit featured a tiny, black top with cups that were spaced far apart and showed off her ample bust. The middle of the garment was tied in a bow, and the strings fell near her ribs. The top had thick straps that secured over her trim arms while the bottom of her suit added a pop of color. The piece featured a high-waistband that was worn over her navel and helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. It had a frilly band and a high cut design that showcased her slender legs.

The second and third photos in the set captured Sara posed in the same sexy suit and the last image treated fans to the best view of Sara’s curves as she stood up and flaunted her stems. Sara wore her short, blond locks with a middle part and added a braid to each side of her mane. She wore her bangs swept across her face, and a few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face.

Her fans absolutely loved the hot social media share, and the post received over 21,000 likes and 88 comments within just a few minutes of going live.

“Wow yuou are so beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of heart to the end of their comment.

“Wow u are so sexy and beautiful. These are great angles babe,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“This woman is so Gorgeous. I love the filter on these,” another pointed out.

“My crush vanilla,” a fourth wrote with a single yellow heart.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the Playboy smokeshow stunned in another revealing outfit. That time, she sported a pink lingerie set while showing off her silly side and posing with a Yoda mug.