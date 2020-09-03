Juan Pablo Galavis Slams Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ Promo That Features Footage From His ‘Bachelor’ Season

The controversial 'Bachelor' star hints that Clare's promo is not okay.

Juan Pablo Galavis is throwing shade at Clare Crawley’s promo for The Bachelorette. The controversial former star of The Bachelor franchise took to Twitter to comment on the new ad that features footage from his season of the show.

In the teaser, which can be seen below, Clare’s theme song– “RESPECT” by Aretha Franklin— provides the soundtrack as footage from the Venezuelan soccer player’s disastrous stint on the ABC dating show plays back.

In one scene, Clare is shown telling Juan Pablo that he thinks he knows her, and in another, she pushes him away. In a voiceover, Clare tells the former series star that she wants respect.

Fans know that in the infamous scene shown in the ad, Clare told Juan Pablo she would never want her children having a father like him before she walked out of his life for good. Juan Pablo, in turn, said he was glad he didn’t pick her.

It didn’t take long for Juan Pablo to react to the promo that includes his most famous scene from his TV journey more than six years ago. On Twitter, the former reality star posted a snarky comment.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE…”

He later added the comment, ” I was OVER it since my season ENDED.”

After starring as The Bachelor, Juan Pablo was married to Venezuelan TV host and model Osmariel Maholi Villalobos Atencio for two years. Clare, meanwhile, appeared on three other Bachelor-related shows before scoring the role as leading lady earlier this year.

In response to Juan Pablo’s rant about Clare, several followers told him he should just wish her ex well on her journey for love. Others pointed out that it only makes sense that producers share footage from the show that the new Bachelorette originally came from.

One follower said the single dad he should be happy that he will be getting renewed attention when the upcoming episodes of the rose-filled reality series finally air. And another fan said “isss okay,’ in a reference to his famous line from his time on the series.

Juan Pablo should probably brace himself for more unwanted walks down memory lane. A post on the Bachelor Nation Instagram page, seen here, also featured a pic of ABC’s former leading man walking hand in hand with Clare during one of their one-on-one dates back in 2014

“How’s this for a Throwback Thursday?” read the caption.

Clare’s long-awaited stint for The Bachelorette was filmed at a private resort in California with COVID-19 safety measures in place. It is set to premiere on October 13 on ABC.