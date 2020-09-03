Katya Elise Henry’s Voluptuous Figure Stuns In Sultry Bikini Snap

Model, fitness guru and social media maven Katya Henry, who is well-known for her thick features and voluptuous figure, has once again brought the sizzle to her popular Instagram feed with a sultry bikini snapshot. With her update on Thursday, September 3, the 26-year-old Kiss My Peach Swimwear proprietor exhibited her shapely dimensions in a tropical setting, posing amid large palm fronds while sporting a scanty, yellow two-piece swimsuit.

In a reply to her own post, Henry pointed out that the skimpy ensemble was from her own KMP collection. But even as that means it is available for anyone to purchase and wear, her incredible assets clearly fill the garment in a uniquely pleasing manner, as the post’s comment thread was flush with replies praising her stunning bikini body.

“Mamiii with the most perfect swimwear ever,” wrote one impressed user.

“That [hourglass] shape though,” said another admirer of Henry’s distinctly sinuous shape.

“No freakin waaaayyyy,” exclaimed another fan. “What a [goddess] you are!”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan used their comment to coronate Henry as the “Queen of curves.”

The photo showed Henry in a medium shot, exhibiting her thick body from her head to her lower thighs. Furthermore, the tight angle allowed for a clear exhibition of her seemingly flawless, caramel-hued skin in addition to her sharp curves. Henry’s lengthy, dark hair, hooped earrings and seductive expression further added to the alluring nature of the picture.

With the green palm fronds providing chromatic contrast behind her, Henry stood confidently with her hands just above her hips, and her thumbs appearing to grasp at the straps of her bikini bottom.

Her tight, toned navel was clearly evidenced in the shot and was adorned with a piercing that scintillated in the light. Just above her exposed midsection, Henry’s top was composed of one swath of fabric, which clung to and covered both of her perky assets. Its narrow shoulder straps almost appeared to be superfluous as a result. Meanwhile, her bottom piece managed to cover her NSFW area, but still created a tempting crease where her thick thigh met her trunk on the right side.

Below the bottom half of her swimsuit, Henry’s hips jutted outward to create the centerpiece for her famously contoured frame.

The model’s latest offering on Instagram proved to be a quick hit with a sizable contingent of her 7.6 million followers, getting double-tapped to the tune of 40,000-plus likes in just 30 minutes after appearing online. Also — almost 400 affirming comments had been left over the same span.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Henry had showed off her incredible curves less than 24 hours earlier, appearing in a skimpy pink two-piece in another update.