Demi Rose Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Black Bikini

On Thursday, September 3, British model Demi Rose Mawby uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 14.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 25-year-old posing on what appears to be a balcony surrounded by gorgeous foliage. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Ibiza, Spain.

Demi sizzled in a skimpy black bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of cheeky high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece, which was from the clothing company PrettyLittleThing, left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of statement earrings and silver rings.

In the first image, the social media sensation faced away from the photographer and sat with her back arched, flaunting her pert derriere. She turned her neck to look directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. The following photo was taken at a higher angle. Demi bent one of her knees and leaned back, using her hands to stabilize herself. She tilted her chin upward and closed her eyes, parting her full lips.

Demi tagged hairstylist Faye Browne, suggesting that she had assisted with her sleek hairdo. Her long locks had been pulled back in a top knot bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, Demi advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So gorgeous [and] stunning,” wrote one fan.

“Goddess,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye, black heart, and peach emoji.

“Always beautiful,” remarked another follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re the most [b]eautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Demi has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently shared a series of suggestive snaps, in which she opted to go pantless while wearing a large hooded sweatshirt. That post has been liked over 240,000 times since it was uploaded.