Allie Auton Goes Skintight In A Form-Fitting Gray Bodysuit That Flaunts Her Round Booty

Australian smokeshow Allie Auton returned to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a steamy new snap with her adoring fans. The model showcased her curves while serving up a stunning look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Allie looked smoking hot as she sported a skintight heather gray bodysuit. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also clung tightly around her ample chest.

The midsection wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it emphasized her round booty and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also in plain view for the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling gold earrings. She also rocked some chunky clear heels on her feed.

Allie posed with her backside toward the camera. She arched her back slightly and placed one hand on the gray wall in front of her for balance. Her other hand rested on her thigh. She bent one knee and raised her leg up as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the lens. She geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle for the shot. The long locks were styled in sleek waves that fell over her shoulder and cascaded down her back.

Allie’s 572,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the snap. Many of her fans clicked the like button on the post more than 7,900 times with in the first nine hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 80 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You wowed us by your content,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful like a barbie no doubt,” another gushed.

“You are admirable and gracious!” a third comment read.

“This is such a perfect photo. It’s just not fair to everyone else how stunningly beautiful you are. You get better with each passing day,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing clothing in her sexy online snaps. She’s often seen rocking teeny tops, tight bathing suits, and sexy lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a white laced corset top and a pair of jeans. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 8,300 likes and over 90 comments.