WWE News: Sasha Banks Wants To Face Hall Of Famer At Next ‘Evolution’ Pay-Per-View

Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest edition of D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast. During the conversation, the WWE superstar revealed that she wants to face Trish Stratus at the next Evolution pay-per-view.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Banks opened up about how Stratus, along with Eddie Guerrero, inspired her to become a wrestler in the first place. A match against the Hall of Famer is at the top of her wish list of dream bouts.

“If I could choose anybody? Trish Stratus. I would lose my mind. But honestly, there are so many people. I would like to have a match with anybody I have not had a match with before. Trish Stratus was the top of the women’s division of her time. She was the best. She was beautiful. She was athletic and she inspired me.”

Banks went on to say that her fondness for Stratus only grew after getting to meet and work with her. According to “The Boss,” Stratus is a wonderful human being who inspires her outside of the ring as well.

Banks has called for an angle with Stratus in recent months. Earlier this year, she took to social media to troll Lita in-character. This prompted Stratus to tease a tag team showdown featuring the Hall of Famers against Banks and Bayley.

While Stratus and Lita are both retired from in-ring competition, they do still compete occasionally. The pair teamed up at the first Evolution show to face Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Stratus also wrestled Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

A second Evolution event hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it has been teased in recent months. As The Inquisitr previously documented, officials were reportedly considering a second pay-per-view for August. Last Sunday’s Payback was seemingly chosen in its place.

During the conversation with Table Talk, Banks stated that she thinks another event is long overdue. The former Women’s Champion claimed that women’s roster and fans have been waiting for another one to happen since the last one ended.

Banks described the first show as “inspiring” as it allowed female performers to receive all of the focus and spearhead their own show. That’s rare in WWE, as the top of the card tends to revolve around the men’s titles.

“The Boss” also noted how the company’s roster is “stacked” and there’s enough depth for a full card. She also highlighted how there are many talented performers in NXT who could make an appearance at the prospective event.