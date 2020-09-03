Dolly Parton Shares Teaser Image In The Studio Recording Upcoming Album

America’s sweetheart Dolly Parton thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon with her most recent post, in which she shared a behind-the-scenes photo in the recording studio.

Dolly reportedly spent a good portion of the summer working on A Holly Dolly Christmas, which will be released October 2. She mentioned in the caption that the studio sessions were rather unusual compared to what she’s used to, referring to the many precautions put in place due to the coronavirus.

In the image, Dolly and two men were pictured sitting several feet away from one another and all were wearing fabric masks over the lower half of their faces.

She reassured fans during an interview with Billboard that the utmost safety precautions had put in place during recording, and that only the people who were absolutely essential were allowed to be present.

“We’ve been very smart, very careful, because we’re trying to protect ourselves and I’m an older person.”

The 74-year-old bombshell looked stunning, even in the mask — which was gold and appeared to be embellished with a sparkling edging. She rocked open-toed black leather spike heels paired with a sexy skintight ensemble that clung to her petite, yet famously curvaceous figure.

Her top featured gold-studded detailing down the center and along both long sleeves, and her black leggings were bejeweled from the ankles all the way up the outside of her thigh. Her trademark platinum tresses were piled on the top of her head, with some loose tendrils and long bangs framing her face.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is the country music legend’s first holiday album in thirty years.

According to her official website, Dolly wrote five new songs on the album, an additional track that she co-wrote with producer and friend Kent Wells, and also included a number of holiday classics.

She brought in close friends and family to collaborate on individual tracks, including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Randy Parton, and Willie Nelson.

Dolly said that since holiday celebrations would likely be altered for most people this year, she wanted to get creative during quarantine instead of just sitting around the house.

“So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.”

