Kelsie Jean Smeby Is ‘Ready For Better Daze’ While Clad In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Kelsie Jean Smeby’s most recent Instagram share has her longing for better days. The social media influencer and model took to her page on Wednesday afternoon to share the skin-baring snap that has generated plenty of buzz among her 600,000-plus followers.

The sizzling snap captured the model posed outside on a sunny day. Kelsie appeared in front of a pool that was surrounded by a glass railing on the perimeter. The rest of the space boasted a few gray pool loungers, which gave the backyard space a swanky feel. At her back were a green hill and several tall palm trees and homes. Kelsie lay on the concrete, tilted her head back, closed her eyes and basked in the sun.

Kelsie sizzled in a skimpy black swimsuit that did more showing than it did covering. The garment featured a balconette style cut that dipped low into her chest and showed off her ample bust, which was entirely bronze and wet. The cups were decorated with black leather, and its straps stretched over her defined shoulders. The bottom appeared to have underwire, and it pushed up her cleavage even further.

Kelsie’s bottoms were just as hot, and the front rode a few inches below her navel, leaving her toned abs at the center of the shot. It had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hips, and they tied in knots near her midsection. Only a small piece of fabric covered her modesty, and a tease of her shapely thighs was in view.

Her poolside attire called for a ton of jewelry that complemented her swimsuit, including several layered, gold necklaces on her collar. She also rocked a pair of hoop earrings to match and pulled her long, dark tresses back in a low ponytail.

In the caption of the post, Kelsie shared that she was dreaming of better “daze” and tagged her PR agency, directing her fans to a link in her bio. The image has amassed a ton of traffic, including over 20,000 likes and 350-plus comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Kelsie’s amazing figure while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Looks beautiful and sensual body,” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“I love your charming beauty, not to mention the fact that you look hot,” a second fan commented on the shot.

“Wooooow your skin shines wonderful. Always charming, beautiful and sexy,” a third social media user exclaimed.

“Holy in love. Where did you get your bikini? It looks so good on you,” one more pointed out.