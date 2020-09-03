Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Sizzles In A Bikini For A ‘Throwback’ Mega-Post

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, stunned her 275,000 Instagram followers after posting a series of throwback shots with family and friends. Consuelos, who is currently a student at New York University, uploaded seven pictures all-together.

In the first photo, Consuelos was pictured relaxing on the bow of a luxurious boat. Clad in a bright purple bikini that flattered her sun-kissed skin, she smiled while leaning back, surrounded by friends. In the background was a stunning view of clear waters, blue skies, and mountains in the distance.

In the second, she wore a coral and white cover-up and gold hoop earrings while sitting at a table with two companions. She leaned against one while giving the camera a bright smile.

In another shot, Consuelos leaned her head on her brother Joaquin’s shoulder. Behind them was a beautiful view of lush rolling hills and a picturesque coastline.

Next came an artistic shot of a beautiful vista, followed by another picture on a boat with friends. Consuelos smiled, still appearing to wear the same purple bikini from the first photo, but this time sporting a cover-up. It also looked as if her hair was slightly damp, suggesting she had gone for a swim in the crystalline blue waters.

Last but not least, Consuelos uploaded another picture with pals. They were all linked together while standing in a doorway. Consuelos wore yet another cover-up, this time a semi-sheer olive green dress with a white bikini visible underneath. She accessorized with a trendy red and gold necklace.

In her caption for the post, Consuelos wrote that all the photos were throwbacks and added a broken heart emoji, perhaps to express her nostalgia for all her fun experiences before the coronavirus-mandated lockdowns.

Fans of the aspiring singer loved the mega-pic update, awarding the post close to 20,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“You are just the most attractive young lady in this world. You have the best face and the most amazing smile,” gushed one awestruck user.

“When I see these young people enjoying life, it brings hope to the future. The world needs more laughter, hope and love. These pictures are all love. Thank you for sharing,” wrote a second.

“Don’t worry Lola, we’ll get back into it,” encouraged another.

Even the NYU student’s mom, Kelly Ripa, had to comment on the upload, posting a number of black hearts and lip emoji.

Though this is the first shot that Consuelos has posted to Instagram since deleting her previous pictures, she did recently surface on social media under her mom’s account. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host hilariously recreated a beach photo with her three children originally taken in 2003.