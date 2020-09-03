Spoilers For Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’: Sam Confesses To Alexis & Sonny Issues A Warning

During Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Sam McCall will face some tough questions from her mother Alexis Davis. In addition, Sonny Corinthos will have an intense conversation with someone and it seems he will put this person on notice.

Earlier this week, Alexis was left devastated when Dr. Neil Byrne died in her bed. They had finally given in and had a night filled with fun, but it came to a stunning and screeching halt with his sudden death.

Sam was there for her mom, and they will spend more time together during the September 3 show of General Hospital. However, the topic of conversation will turn to Sam and she’ll have a big decision to make.

SheKnows Soaps teases that Alexis will put some pressure on her daughter. She’ll want to know the truth about something, and General Hospital teasers suggest that her approach will be successful.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared on Twitter provides some insight into this upcoming discussion. Sam will admit to Alexis that she traded favors with Valentin.

"I could consider that an act of war." #GH pic.twitter.com/Y5yYh4P0Gj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 3, 2020

As viewers recently saw, he offered Sam a deal that she couldn’t resist. She turned over voting control of the ELQ stocks that are Danny and Scout’s to him. In return, he got her a new parole officer who wouldn’t keep her from seeing Jason.

Jason wasn’t pleased to hear about the deal she made, and Sam was rattled when she realized what Valentin had done with that voting control. Now, she’ll admit to Alexis how it is that she can be with Jason now, and her mom may not be pleased either.

General Hospital spoilers signal that there are some tense moments involving Sonny during Thursday’s show as well. He took his father Mike to the racetrack to spend some quality time with him, but now he’s seemingly shifting his focus back to business.

The Twitter sneak peek indicates that Sonny will be meeting with someone and it seems likely this is mob-related business of some sort. Sonny will point out that whatever was just said could be considered an act of war.

Is this someone within Cyrus’ organization who is meeting with Sonny? The two mobsters are both angling to take the other down, and they’re essentially doing a dance of intimidation at the moment. Sonny has his hands full with his father’s impending death, but he knows he still has to keep tabs on his business if he wants to keep Cyrus at arms’ length.

Thursday’s show should be an intense one on numerous fronts and General Hospital teasers hint that there’s plenty of great stuff coming this fall.