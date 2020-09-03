Shantal Monique Poses On The Beach In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Model Shantal Monique knows how to capture the attention of her online audience with photos that show her scantily clad. On Thursday, she outdid herself when she shared a photo on Instagram that featured her flaunting her curvaceous figure in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

Shantal’s swimsuit featured a colorful design that included shades of red, white and black. The top featured straps that wrapped around her neck and amazingly narrow cups that left most of her voluptuous chest on display. It also gave her fans a peek of underboob. The bottoms were equally skimpy, covering very little with sides straps that sat low on her hips.

The popular influencer was on the beach for the photo shoot. The image was cropped above her knees, showing off most of her killer body. Part of the beach was visible behind her, and the water reflected sunlight, creating a bright backdrop. The beach behind her was dotted with footprints, and a rock outcropping was blurred in the distance.

Shantal faced the camera and struck a sexy pose with her hips to one side. She held her hands in her hair while she looked at the camera with an alluring gaze and parted lips. The pose showed off not only her ample chest, but also her chiseled abs. Her shapely shoulders and toned thighs were also on display. The skin on her breasts appeared to be dewy, and it glowed in the light.

Backlit by the sun, her hair looked golden as it cascaded down her back. The side of her body also glowed from the sunlight, accentuating her hourglass figure.

Within an hour, the post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 300 comments.

In the post’s caption, Shantal left an uplifting remark, and asked her fans to share their self-care tips.

It seemed many of her followers were too distracted by the photo to share any advice. Instead, many of the replies came from adoring fans that had nothing but positive things to say about how stunning she looked.

“Effin’ Phenomenal phenomenal out of this world what more can I say dang,” quipped one follower.

“WOW… you are one seriously sexy lady,” a second fan added.

“Queen Shantal has posted yet another lit new pic,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Your truly incredibly stunning love!!!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Shantal certainly knows how flaunt her curves. Not too long ago, she shared a snap on Instagram that saw her going braless under an unbuttoned pink shirt shirt.