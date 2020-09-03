Bri Teresi Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Yellow Sports Bra & Tiny Bike Shorts

On Wednesday, September 2, American model Bri Teresi shared a stunning snap with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 25-year-old posing on what appears to be a dirt path with her dog Jack standing in front of her. Numerous trees can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in Bri’s hometown Auburn, California.

The model seemed to be stretching out her legs. She placed one of her hands on her thigh while holding onto a can of Adrenaline Shoc Smart Energy. She turned her neck and lowered her gaze with a serious expression on her face.

Bri flaunted her fantastic figure in a low-cut yellow sports bra and a pair of tiny white drawstring shorts. The sporty ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. Bri finished off the look with black-and-white Nike tennis shoes.

For the photo, the blond bombshell pulled back her hair in a ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, the social media sensation suggested that she was about to go on a run with her dog when the picture was taken. She then proceeded to note that she has enjoyed being “in Auburn for a bit.” She also advertised for Adrenaline Shoc Smart Energy by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for Bri, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking so good,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful woman,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“@briteresi You’re so beautiful!” remarked another admirer.

“Gorgeous gorgeous honey!!!! Love you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a pink heart and smiling face emoji to the comment.

Bri engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a strappy black bra, cheeky underwear, and a garter belt. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.