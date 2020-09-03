‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Dr. Finn Comforts A Hurting Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 4 dish that Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will make a house call. However, he will quickly realize the scope of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pain and just how much she’s going through, per SheKnows Soaps.

Steffy Suffers In Silence

Steffy is experiencing a huge amount of discomfort. She has not been able to relax as she should have because she is the mother of a toddler. Although Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) have been picking up the slack, she’s still Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) primary caregiver.

The Forrester co-CEO recently took her last pill. The Bold and the Beautiful fans were shocked to see her down the painkiller with a swig of beer. Evidently, everything is taking a toll on her.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will also try to force Steffy to admit that she misses Liam, as seen in the below image. He feels that part of her problem is that she is lonely and has no one to lean on. He will push her to acknowledge her feelings so that they can deal with them.

Dr. Finn Shows Compassion

Dr. Finn will stop by Steffy’s house according to the latest The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. She’s out of painkillers and he will witness how much she’s really suffering. Previously, she hid her agony from the doctor and he needed to trust her word that she was in a lot of pain. This time around, he will see that she’s taking a considerable amount of strain.

However, the last time that Finn gave her the pills, he told her that he was uncomfortable giving her a refill. He said that she should have easily transitioned to over-the-counter medication. It’s unlikely that he’s going to give her more prescription meds.

Steffy will open up to the physician and tell him how much she’s really going through. She will dish about her life and how she’s had to adjust to a life without a husband and raising their daughter alone. On top of that, she also has the top job at Forrester Creations.

Finn will have compassion for her and let her know that she can count on him for support. He will comfort her while she’s at her lowest. She will know that she can turn to Finn if she needs a helping hand. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that by the end of the conversation, Steffy will realize that she has a new friend in the doctor. Finn’s got her back even though he won’t give her the drugs.