Vicky Aisha Smolders In Sexy Lace Lingerie & Over-The-Knee Latex Boots

Vicky Aisha’s latest Instagram post has fans raving about her hotness. On Thursday, the curvaceous model stunned followers with a sexy lingerie shot, rocking a black three-piece set that left barely anything to the imagination. The aerial artist showed off more than just her voluptuous assets, striking an elaborate pose that also attested to Vicky’s athletic talents. She hopped up on an arched ledge, one that was reminiscent of a side-up guitar rim, sitting on one knee with her face toward the smaller curve. She nestled her leg within the central indentation and stretched the other leg up on the taller curve behind her.

The eye-popping snap captured Vicky in mid-profile, spotlighting the bombshell’s famously bodacious backside and thick, ample thighs. The 28-year-old leaned both hands on the curved surface in front of her, looking over her shoulder at the camera with an alluring gaze. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive way, which was in perfect sync with her provocative, skin-baring outfit.

The scorching blonde flashed the flesh in a cage-style bralette, which featured a strappy, cut-out back and a lattice design in the front. The piece was complete with opaque mesh cups that offered definition to her bust, and thin shoulder straps, of which only one was visible due to the angle of the shot. The racy ensemble also included a see-through lace garter belt to accentuate her waist and a skimpy thong that perfectly displayed her generous posterior.

Vicky finished off the sizzling look with sheer lace stockings that reached her thighs, which matched the gauzy garter belt. She slipped on a pair of black latex boots, looking like a total vixen in the tantalizing get-up. The number sported stiletto heels and came up above her knees, highlighting her slender ankles and calves. The smooth, glistening latex complemented her textured lingerie, putting even more emphasis on her peachy derrière.

The stunner called attention to the eye-catching footwear in her caption, leading one follower to quip, “Yeah… the boots. That’s what I like.”

Others left laudatory messages about her fabulous shoes, working up compliments for the curvy beauty into their comments.

“Oh yeah, your boots are amazing and they look perfect on you,” wrote a second person, adding a string of fire and black heart emoji that seemed to mirror the color of her outfit. “Your poses are art, you look so spectacularly beautiful,” continued the message, ending with more flattering emoji.

The Australian hottie was snapped against a simple white backdrop that made her outfit truly pop, maintaining the focus on her tremendous curves. Likewise, her impressive tattoo collection was also on display, particularly her sleeve tats and the floral ink decorating her hip and thigh.

Vicky opted for a playful hairstyle, pulling up her long, golden tresses into a pair of double buns. The peppy updo seemed to balance out her enticing attire, making her look sultry and demure at the same time.

As expected, the steamy upload immediately captivated fans’ interest, racking up more than 19,250 likes and 350-plus comments in the first two hours of being online. While some of Vicky’s admirers declared themselves “speechless” at the sight of her appealing figure, others gushed over her “bootylicious beauty.”

“Holy mother of thickness,” penned one Instagrammer.

“What a sculptural woman, I love her,” said another devotee.