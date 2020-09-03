Josh Gordon Reportedly Signs With Seattle Seahawks After Rumors The Team Was Interested In Antonio Brown

Josh Gordon is reportedly returning to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler who reported the signing on Thursday via Twitter. The analyst reported he’s expected to return to one of his former teams, though while he has applied for reinstatement with the NFL, he hasn’t received it yet.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora tweeted that while Gordon is not yet allowed to return to the league, the team feels very good about where the receiver is in that regard. For his part, Gordon is reportedly hopeful he’ll get word from commissioner Roger Goodell about if and when he’ll be allowed to lace up the spikes again.

The 2020 season is a little over a week away from officially kicking off with a Thursday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Even if Gordon was reinstated ahead of the week 1, most analysts around the league have said he’s likely to miss at least a few weeks. It’s possible he will be treated in similar fashion as another of the Seahawks reported receiver targets.

Earlier this week, Yahoo Sports‘ Charles Robinson appeared on the Pac McAfee Show podcast and said Seattle might make a run at signing free agent and recently reinstated wideout, Antonio Brown.

Robinson said that both quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith have been pushing hard to bring Brown to town. He explained the franchise might be uniquely suited for someone like the former Pittsburgh Steeler because they have dealt with guys who were “pretty mercurial” before.

“I think if the season starts, and Seattle sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is like an over-the-top player we can add in the middle of the season and all of a sudden we feel pretty good about the start but this is sort of the enhancement that we get,” the analyst added.

If the wideout is signed by a team this year he will have to miss the first eight weeks.

Gordon’s signing could mean he’s filled Brown’s slot on the club. The biggest difference between the two is it’s not yet known how much of 2020 Gordon will have to sit out if any at all.

Gordon does seem to fit the mercurial role Robinson talked about. In 2019, he played a total of 11 games, split between the New England Patriots and Seahawks before being suspended by Goodell for the third time in his career.

The receiver also missed all of 2015 and 2016 while he served suspensions for violating the league’s drug policies.