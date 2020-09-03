A Third Of Republicans Believe QAnon Theory About Deep-State Cannibal Pedophiles Is Mostly True

Over a third of Republicans polled believe that QAnon is “mostly true,” with another fourth saying that they think it is partially accurate, according to a new poll. The Daily Beast and Civiq conducted a series of questions where they asked 1,368 adults about a range of topics, including the coronavirus, Black Lives Matter protests, and belief in QAnon.

QAnon is a baseless conspiracy championed by the anonymous individual who goes by “Q.” Q has posted on sites like 4chan about a deep-state satanic Democratic cult that traffics in children and sells them through the website Wayfair. The theory also suggests that these cult members commit pedophilia while harvesting the blood from abused children to extract life-extending properties.

QAnon followers believe that President Donald Trump is waging a battle against the cult members and will send them to Guantanamo Bay prison once they are ferreted out.

There are also theories that John F Kennedy Jr is alive and people like Chrissy Teigen, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros are involved in the trafficking of children.

Of the Republican voters who responded, 33 percent say that the QAnon theory is mostly true, with another 23 percent saying that some parts are valid. Just 13 percent of respondents said that none of it was real at all.

In contract, 72 percent of Democrats dismiss the QAnon conspiracy in its entirety.

This is a dramatic change from last year when a similar poll was conducted.

“Awareness of QAnon has grown substantially since one year ago. In July 2019, 35% of Americans had never heard of QAnon — that number has fallen to 14% now. For Republicans, greater awareness has led to greater support. The percentage of Republicans who believe that the QAnon theory is partially or mostly true has grown from 46% one year ago to 56% today,” Civiqs wrote.

The poll comes two weeks after Trump appeared to endorse the supporters, when he said that he appreciated the movement’s support. He has retweeted messages on social media from QAnon supporters several times in the past, which critics said has led further legitimization of the movement.

Other times, Trump has dodged answering questions about the conspiracy, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Some members of the GOP have expressed concern about the movement gaining momentum within the party, particularly as congressional candidates have emerged who have expressed support for QAnon, including Marjorie Greene, who won her primary fight in Georgia in August.