Joe Exotic Pleads For Pardon After He Says He Was Sexually Assaulted And Beat In Prison

Joe Exotic, star of the hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is asking President Donald Trump for a pardon after he claimed he was beaten and sexually assaulted while in prison.

According to an exclusive report from OK Magazine, Joe, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving 22 years behind bars for 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of plotting to hire someone to commit murder.

Joe was transferred from a facility in Grady County Oklahoman to one in Texas, and said that he was beaten by a guard and assaulted.

“I was sexually assaulted by a guard in Grady County, beat the f*ck up and stripped naked,” Joe said.

Joe provided images showing his wrists bloodied and marked.

“I was tied in a chair (for) so long the skin came off my arms … and then locked in a room naked for eight days sleeping on a cold metal shelf on the floor with dried feces and sperm on it from so many others before me. There is no mental help there—it’s just abuse.”

“A lot of times you are kept in solitary with nothing or no one which is very hard mentally,” he said, before explaining that he was held in a closet and stripped down to nothing while in prison in Oklahoma.

He said that he was also told by a guard that he would need to learn to perform oral sex as convicts do and was beaten when he failed to learn.

He alleges that he also isn’t able to watch TV with the rest of the inmates because he is gay and was the subject of mental and physical abuse from others while there.

As a result, as a separate report from OK Magazine revealed, Joe is hoping to get a pardon from the president. He explained that his team is delivering the request to the Oval Office next week and said that if Trump supports the LGBTQ community and prison reform, he will sign the release.

Joe has been looking for help getting out from behind bars from celebrities like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. He has also made an appeal for a pardon in the past, something that his former partner said at the time was unlikely to happen, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Joe’s husband Dillon Passage said the trial that resulted in Joe’s sentence was unfair and that there was evidence that proved his innocence that was thrown out by the judge.

Dillon confirmed that Joe’s team has plans to drive the appeal to the White House in person next week.