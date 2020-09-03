Amanda Elise Lee Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Workout Top And Sweatpants

Fitness model Amanda Elise Lee captivated thousands of fans on social media when she shared some revealing new snapshots of herself on Wednesday, September 2. The bombshell shared the content with her 12 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly gained popularity.

The 34-year-old Canadian was photographed indoors for the slideshow, which included two images. Amanda situated herself in the center of each frame and switched between two poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, she squatted and raised her right arm up to her locks. She pouted and directed her soft gaze straight into the camera’s lens. In the second snapshot, she stood directly in front of the camera, placing the emphasis on her torso.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the left and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in the first image. Her locks appeared to be pulled back into a ponytail for the second photo.

She flaunted her killer curves with a revealing athletic ensemble. The model rocked a sporty, black top that featured a pink band and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment accentuated her chest and its plunging neckline exposed a large amount of cleavage. The cropped top also displayed her toned core.

She paired it with matching pink sweatpants. The bottoms seemed to be made out of cotton and showcased her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The black waistband of her high-rise underwear was also visible.

Amanda finished the look off with a gold watch and two gold bangles.

In the post’s caption, the model declared that her attire was super comfortable. She also shared that her ensemble was made by the brand BoohooMAN.

The series was met with a great deal of support from her fans, garnering more than 107,000 likes in less than a day after going live. More than 780 followers took to the comments section to shower Amanda with compliments on her fit physique, her good looks, and her ensemble.

“Wow dream body,” one Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful as always,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Wow girl you look so beautiful honey,” added a third fan.

“Beautiful woman, my inspiration model,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The fitness guru has shared plenty of sizzling posts to social media this summer. On August 16, she posted a series of pics showing her in a skimpy pink bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 219,000 likes.