Vivi Castrillon Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy, Animal-Print Bikini

Vivi Castrillon is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are loving the sight. The model took to her page on September 2 to share another skin-baring snap that captured her in very little clothing.

The photo featured a simple white backdrop and appeared to be snapped selfie-style as Vivi extended her left arm out in front of her. Vivi tugged at the middle of her suit with the opposite hand and arched her back slightly. She gazed into the camera with an alluring stare while tilting her head slightly to the side. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at The Shoreline Sole Mia in Miami, Florida. Vivi opted for a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her curvy physique.

The vibrant yellow swimsuit had a black animal-print pattern, and the cups of the top were adorned with jeweled accents, which gave the suit a glamorous feel. Thick straps went behind her neck, and a portion of the ties featured silver chain links. The two cups were spaced far apart and allowed Vivi to display ample cleavage — something that her audience didn’t seem to mind.

Vivi sported a pair of matching bottoms with a sexy cut. The front of the garment was worn a few inches below her navel and exposed her defined abs in their entirety. It had thin straps that stretched around her hips and teased a peek of her shapely thighs. Vivi sported a black piercing in her navel and added several other accessories to her skimpy attire, including a pendant necklace. She also rocked a silver ring on her finger and wore a dark red polish for another pop of color.

Vivi wore her long, brunette tresses in a slicked-back style, with a braid trailing over one side of her shoulder. In the caption of the post, the model plugged an upcoming gig and shared that she was enjoying the lovely weather in Miami. Unsurprisingly, hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to shower Vivi with praise, while 17,000-plus double-tapped the image. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“So BEAUTIFUL, Happy Wednesday,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“I love you so much please like my comment. You are so beautiful,” a second social media user chimed in.

“I love the yellow and black colour of the bikini sweetheart,” a third devotee said.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” one more person complimented.