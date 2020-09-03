Chrishell Stause Reveals She Feels ‘Pain In Muscles’ She Didn’t Know She Possessed For ‘DWTS’ Preparation

Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to give her fans a peek into her preparation for Dancing With The Stars shortly after announcing the good news that she’d landed a slot in the upcoming season’s lineup. The former The Young and the Restless star revealed that she is working hard and feeling lots of pain preparing for the popular ballroom dancing show.

The actress shared a selfie the featured her gorgeous smile, and she stood in front of a brick wall that featured part of the reality TV show’s name painted in large black letters. A tufted brown leather couch sat on one side of the photo, and a tan floor was also in the background. She wore a cream top, and her highlighted hair fell in waves from a messy side part, cascading over one shoulder. Her skin looked flawless in the photo. Chrishell’s big brown eyes got in on the smiling action as she also smiled with them, and she seemed truly happy despite the pain she said she felt.

The Inquisitr previously reported that rumors hinted the Selling Sunset realtor is paired with DWTS pro Gleb Savenchko this season, and it looks like her training sessions are in full swing. Chrishell not only mentioned feeling muscles that she didn’t know she possessed, but also she indicated that learning the fancy choreography felt anything but natural. In fact, it sounded like the soap opera star might have to go against her instincts as she competes to win the coveted mirrorball trophy on season 29 of the hit ABC primetime show, which kicks off on Monday, September 14.

More than 181,000 Instagrammers hit the like button on Chrishell’s post, and over 1,800 also took the time to leave her encouraging messages about her upcoming stint on the competitive dance program.

“The most important thing- HAVE FUN!!!!! It will go by so fast, so try to savor all these moments!! Can’t wait to watch!!” enthused one fan.

“Ahhhh, yes-love this!!! Will try to do for sure!!! Xoxo,” Chrishell replied.

“Love all the great things happening in your career! You are such a wonderful and talented person!!” a second follower gushed, adding a blushing smiley.

“I haven’t watched DWTS in years, but I will definitely be watching this year! Go get ’em, girl!” encouraged a third devotee.

“OMG, I just saw the trailer, and I ran to your page. I can’t wait to see you on Dancing With The Stars,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote along with a flame, heart, and red heart-eye emoji.