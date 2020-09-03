President Trump Is Expected To Beat Joe Biden In Debates, Voters Say In New Poll

President Donald Trump will beat Joe Biden in the presidential debates, according to a majority of Americans in a new poll.

As Newsweek reported, the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows that 47 percent of respondents believe that Trump will have the upper hand when he debates his challenger, while 40 percent give the edge to the former vice president. Among the remainder, 11 percent weren’t sure, and 1 percent refused to give an answer.

The first of three presidential debates of the 2020 is scheduled to take place in Cleveland on September 29, with the only vice presidential debate scheduled to far inked for a week later, on October 7. Trump and Biden will appear in two other debates, on October 15 and October 22, before entering the final week of the campaign season.

However, not everyone on Biden’s team is convinced that appearing in the debates is the right thing for the Democratic candidate to do. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that Biden should not debate Trump, for a variety of reasons. In the main, she suggested that appearing on stage with him and debating him would “legitimize a conversation with him.”

“Don’t tell anybody who told you this — especially don’t tell Joe Biden — I don’t think that there should be any debates,” she said. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts,” she said last week.

Pelosi is joined by some other Democratic strategists and Biden allies in suggesting that their candidate should skip debating Trump. According to a companion Newsweek report, former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart made it clear that he doesn’t expect President Trump to tell the truth during the debates, and that should Biden show up for the contest, the president would just be given another opportunity to “repeat lies.”

“Whatever you do, don’t debate Trump,” Lockhart advised Biden.

It seems that some in Trump’s camp believe that Biden may not debate Trump either — at least, not in the traditional way, standing on the same stage as his adversary. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said that the president’s team expects the Democratic candidate to “retreat to his remote video link” and not attend the debates in-person.

Biden, for his part, does indeed plan to debate with his opponent, in-person and on the stage. Indeed, he even promised to be the “fact-checker on the floor” during the events.