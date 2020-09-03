WWE News: Hall Of Famer Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Nash took to Twitter this week and revealed that he, along with his wife and son, tested positive for COVID-19 recently. This news came after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and AJ Styles opened up about their own experiences with the disease.

Nash was responding to a video Johnson posted on his social media profile back in August. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, his loved ones are still feeling the effects of the illness, though they appear to be on the mend.

“Welcome to the team. Very sorry you’re family is infected. I was tired for a while didn’t train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn’t got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it’s real.”

As documented by Republic World, Johnson replied to Nash’s tweet and confirmed that his taste or smell hasn’t returned yet either. He also told the Hall of Famer and his family to stay “safe and strong.”

The pair’s followers took to the comments section and sent their best wishes to the legendary wrestlers.

“Prayers for your families! Stay strong and get well soon,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for speaking out about your experience with COVID. I hope you and your family are all back to 100% health soon,” added another.

Another user discussed his own experience, stating that it took him over a month to return to normal. He also warned the WWE alumni to be careful as people can contract the coronavirus more than once.

Nash hopes that by detailing their symptoms, people will be extra cautious and start taking the pandemic seriously. His comments about the disease being “real” appeared to be addressing those who believe COVID-19 is a hoax or won’t affect them.

The coronavirus has affected WWE in 2020. As previously documented by The Inquisitr, Renee Young and several other employees tested positive and went public with their experiences.

Young stated that officials weren’t happy with her decision to discuss contracting the virus in an open forum, possibly due to the criticism they were facing for continuing to put on shows during the pandemic. However, their lack of concern over her health influenced her decision to part ways with the sports entertainment promotion.

Nash’s comments aren’t likely to upset company officials as he hasn’t made any appearances since the pandemic happened. The veteran tends to only make cameo appearances alongside fellow legends these days.