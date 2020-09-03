‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shades Dana Wilkey’s $25,000 Sunglasses Moment

Teddi Mellencamp dug deep into her pocketbook to pull out the receipts to come back at former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Dana Wilkey for claiming that Teddi is “holding on to her position like it’s her last breath” on Twitter Wednesday. During the RHBOH reunion, Teddi answered fan questions live. After receiving a lot of backlash for entertaining the Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville hookup rumors, she tweeted her defenses and did not hold back. When Dana insinuated that she was boring and desperate to keep her spot on the show, Teddi referenced an infamous moment in Bravo history.

Maybe I should show up in $25,000 sunglasses to secure my spot. Oh, wait… https://t.co/dC5QiFfaxJ — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) September 3, 2020

Many fans came to Teddi’s defense reassuring her that she deserves her spot on the show.

“I love Teddi on the show. She’s by far, the most normal Housewife in the entire franchise. I relate to her more then the others,” one user wrote.

“Don’t worry about these trolls!!! They are just jealous their not you making your money and have your friends!” another enthused.

“I think people are forgetting that Teddi has a successful business so the RH brand is the meats of her worries. She’s created great friendships and made money in the process. Let her live!” a third added.

Dana was known for flaunting her wealth but she outdid herself on Season 2 when she pointed to her sunglasses and said, “Did you know, $25,000?” At the time, fans perceived the move as tacky and accused her of using her wealth to get a permanent spot on the show. She later attempted to defend her the “humble brag” claiming they were a gift from her fiancé so she didn’t actually drop that much on sunglasses.

When the twitter thread initially started, it seemed that Dana was trying to come to Teddi’s defense. She wrote on Twitter that she hopes Teddi addresses Dorit Kemsley throwing her baby shower at her Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo when she could’ve let Kyle Richards throw the shower in the real Italy while they were in Rome. However, the “monotone deliverer” comments came into play soon after when a fan asked Dana what she thought of Teddi.

Teddi’s comeback clearly stung prompting Dana to retaliate with an Instagram video.

“Tonight @teddimellencamp took me on about my glasses and well I have this to say to her!” she wrote in the caption. The video is short but to the point warning Teddi to not let her shadow hit her on the way out.

It turns there truly is as much shade being thrown behind the scenes as there was on the RHOBH reunion.