‘Double Shot At Love’ Spoilers: Vinny Guadagnino’s Fun Clash With Prankster Pauly D During Book Signing

The latest episode of A Double Shot at Love will feature a fun clash between Vinny Guadagnino and prankster Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio during a signing for Vinny’s 2019 cookbook The Keto Guido. The best pals found themselves on opposite sides as Pauly orchestrated a peaceful protest against what he felt was Vinny’s fraudulent behavior regarding his protein-packed diet.

The men, who also co-star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, currently helm a spinoff series where they room with several of their exes in Las Vegas.

In a clip posted to the show’s Instagram page, Vinny readied himself for a book signing in Vegas. As Vinny met and mingled with fans, who waited in line to meet the reality television star, Pauly decided to orchestrate a peaceful protest to show Vinny’s fans what he was like when not on his keto diet.

Pauly and the Double Shot at Love roommates — which include Suzi Baidya, Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall, Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd — gathered outside Barnes & Noble with large signs.

These had photos of Vinny eating carbs, including pizza and burgers with the bun, and copy that read “He cheated” and “Cheato Guido.” Others read “The Truth will Set You Free” and “This Guido is not Keto.”

Pauly proclaimed through a bedazzled bullhorn that he saw Vinny eat pizza, pasta, bread, and ice cream. Inside, Vinny laughed, but appeared very embarrassed and stated he wished they would just shut up.

The group was surprised by Angelina Pivarnick, who pulled up outside the store and immediately made the women uncomfortable. They recalled her appearance during the first season of the Jersey Shore spinoff series, where she called several of the girls out for the way they behaved toward her male pals. Pauly called Angelina to the book signing as a grand finale in the prank against his best friend.

Fans thought the clip was hilarious. They added their own comments regarding the prank to the post.

“I’m sorry but this episode looks like it’s gonna be cringe-worthy,” claimed one fan of the gag.

“Vinny was most def looking for the nearest exit. This prank is crazy!!” said a second follower of the MTV reality television show.

“Pauly’s hilarious! I wish he was my friend he has to be a funny dude with good vibezzz all around,” stated a fourth viewer of the reality star’s good-natured humor throughout the series.