‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Warns Liam About Budding Maternal Rivalry

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 4 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will turn to his father for some advice. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be instrumental in helping Liam see the truth about the budding maternal rivalry that he’s about to face, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam Caught Between Two Women

Even though Liam is now married to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), he still finds himself caught between her and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). While he is committed to Hope and their marriage, he is also devoted to his daughter with Steffy, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

With Steffy’s recent injuries, the little girl has been spending more time at the cabin. As seen in the image below, the couple has been relishing the time they have with her. Kelly recently asked to spend an extra night with Hope and Liam. Her mother reluctantly agreed.

However, Steffy will blast Hope when she next sees her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will make an autonomous decision that won’t sit well with her. Steffy will roast Hope and put her in her place. She’s not Kelly’s mother and cannot make decisions on the girl’s behalf.

Liam will find himself in an awkward position. He knows that Hope only wants to help his ex-wife, but he also understands that Steffy wants to protect her time with Kelly.

Bill Warns His Son About Maternal Rivalry

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Liam will lean on his father for support. Bill will point out the unusual dynamic of his family.

Hope and Steffy have been rivals for many years because of how they grew up. They then set their sights on the same man. He has been married to both of them and has fathered a child with each.

Bill points out that Steffy had to give up her dream of having him under the same roof as her. While she doesn’t begrudge Kelly her dad, the little girl already has a mother. Hope is not Kelly’s mom and Steffy won’t let his wife play that role.

The media mogul warns his son that there will always be tension between these women even though they try to get along. He will urge Liam to step up as a father and remind his wife that they have their own children to take care of. He should protect Steffy’s role in Kelly’s life and let Hope know that she needs to respect her as Kelly’s mom.

While Liam understands the logic behind Bill’s words, he knows that he needs to tread lightly. Emotions are very high at the moment, and one wrong move could lead to an explosion between the women.