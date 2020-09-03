Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Feels The ‘Burn’ While Exercising In A Tiny Blue Bikini

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers after filming a difficult mid-week workout while wearing the tiniest of blue bikinis.

The aquatic hues of the set were not only an appropriate color palette for the late summer weather, but also highlighted the Florida-native’s bronzed skin. Rodriguez’s bikini top was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage. The cups were a light cyan shade, with violet strings that wrapped around her back and tied behind her neck in a halter silhouette.

Showcasing her washboard abs, Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of low-cut bottoms. The bottoms were a cheeky cut, with ruching in the back. Like the top, they were a string style which tied at the hip to highlight her hourglass figure. The garment appeared to featured a tie-dye print, with purple and azure as the main tones.

Rodriguez finished her look by styling her long brunette locks into a practical ponytail, and accessorized with a gold cuff bracelet.

Rodriguez demonstrated the workout outside, using a stool to complete her moves. The first exercise was a chair dip followed by a knee in. The second was a push up to chair raise — and the fitness trainer warned fans that this move in particular was “not easy” and would burn muscles.

Next came a step up to reverse lunge, followed by a hop to squat. The last two exercises were mountain climber variations.

In her caption, Rodriguez confessed that though she had originally intended to film at the gym, people kept walking into her videos. Though she was frustrated, she decided that the best course of action was to “[toss] on a bikini” and go outside to complete her workout.

The fitness instructor added that the experience was a good reminder that exercise routines could always be improvised that it was nice to “use your imagination.” She finished the thought by encouraging fans to use “anything and everything” to aid their fitness journeys, whether it be a chair, stool, or side table.

Followers loved the new update, awarding the videos close to 28,000 likes and more than 480 comments.

“You are amazing Ainsley,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with several blue hearts.

“Love all your workouts,” raved a second.

“Perfect as always,” added a third.

“There isn’t a better trainer as you are the best,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Rodriguez had previously wowed fans after modeling a revealing grunge-inspired outfit, joking that a “Miami girl goes Ft. Laud.”