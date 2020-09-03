‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Crouches Down In A Skimpy Bikini On The Street

The reality star flaunted her cheerleader body on Instagram.

Gabi Butler put her toned bikini body on show this week in a new photo shared to Instagram. The star of the Netflix hit series Cheer proudly flashed her tan in a coloful two-piece as she crouched down.

Gabi held on to the summer in a bright orange two-piece. She got close to the ground with her knees bent and rested her right arm on her leg. She balanced with her other leg underneath her with her toes on the floor.

Plenty of her glowing skin was on full show for her 1.7 million followers in the swimwear, which featured a plunging V notch in the center of her chest to show off her décolletage. It also had thin strings over both shoulders.

She matched the top with bottoms in the same color, though only a thin orange string could be seen over her right hip.

The 22-year-old cheerleader kept things casual in chunky white sneakers while her wavy, long, dark hair blew in the breeze. Gabi accessorized with gold hoop earrings and two necklaces, one of which had a crucifix pendant.

She gave fans a look at her tattoo on the right side of her torso as it peaked out from underneath her top.

Gabi tagged her friend Ethan Thornton in the post and appeared to pose on the street in front of an old-fashioned movie theatre with a ticket booth.

The comments section was full of sweet messages for the reality star and YouTuber.

“Prettiest girl in the world,” one person said with a heart eye and a face covered in hearts emoji.

“You’re just way [too] stunning gabi!,” another commented with a fire symbol.

“How can someone even glow this bright?? i’m starstruck,” a third comment read with star eye faces.

“You’re so beautiful dude and a hell of a cheerleader!!” a fourth fan told her.

The photo has received more than 62,000 likes in 18 hours and brought in more than 220 comments.

The Top Gun OO cheer squad member’s snap came as the cast of Cheer were thrown back into the spotlight. It was announced yesterday (September 2) on Good Morning America that Gabi’s cheerleading coach Monica Aldama will be competing on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

It’s not been confirmed if the documentary series will return to Netflix for a second season, though Gabi hinted in May that it will be back.

“I can’t really say much, but stay tuned,” she teased to DailyMail.com.