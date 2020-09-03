Jessica Simpson Opens Up About 100 Pound Weight Loss After ‘Shock’ Of Fitting Into 14-Year-Old Jeans

In an interview with People, Jessica Simpson opened up about her staggering 100 pound weight loss, and revealed she “was in complete shock” when her 14-year-old True Religion jeans fit her ahead of her 40th birthday.

The singer told the publication that she was sorting through her closet during the coronavirus quarantine when she discovered an old pair of jeans and decided to see whether they would still fit.

“I was in complete shock,” Jessica said. “It was a good 40th birthday present. I’ve tried to pull those things over my hips so many times. I just thought my hips, from having babies, would never go back, but the jeans went up.”

In an Instagram post from September 2019, the Dukes of Hazard actor revealed that she had lost 100 pounds after tipping the scale at 240 pounds.

She explained to People that her active family lifestyle has helped her to keep the weight off, and noted that chasing her three children — Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and 17-month-old Birdie May — around “all day every day” had played a large part in her staying slim.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“I also have the most active husband ever,” she told the publication, as she referred to her former NFL player spouse Eric Johnson. “If you marry an athlete, you got to stay on your feet.”

In the interview, Jessica also shared why she felt it was important to provide a realistic portrayal of her life on social media.

“We’re not perfect. Nobody’s perfect. And don’t let social media make you think that way because nobody’s perfect. We all have our issues,” she explained.

The musician noted that she was very open about being “well over 200 pounds” on social media, and noted she had shared details about her eczema flaring up too.

As the publication underlined, Jessica had previously opened up about her relationship with her body image throughout her life. In her memoir Open Book, she revealed that she was on diet pills for 20 years after she was instructed to lose 15 pounds at the age of 17.

The 40-year-old showed off her recent weight loss as she slipped back into a pair of Daisy Dukes for a photo shared to her clothing line’s Instagram on September 2, The Inquisitr reported. The “I Think I’m In Love With You” singer paired the denim hot pants with a yellow and white checked shirt, which tied in the middle to give fans a glimpse of Jessica’s toned stomach. The blond beauty posed next to a selection of brightly-colored surfboards for the photoshoot, while the interior of a hippie-themed van could be seen in the background.