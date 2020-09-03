‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Spinelli’s Excited & Maxie’s Feeling Anxious

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital will bring more drama related to Peter August. Damian Spinelli is coordinating efforts with Robert Scorpio to take him down, but it’s just been revealed he’s expecting a baby with Maxie Jones. There’s action coming on both sides of that storyline with the September 3 show.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter on Thursday morning showed that Maxie and Peter will make their first visit to the OBGYN. General Hospital teasers indicate that she will seemingly fret a bit and ask if their baby is okay. Peter will be sitting behind her, anxiously looking on as they wait for an answer from the doctor.

According to the General Hospital tidbits from SheKnows Soaps, Maxie and Peter will have a lovely afternoon together. If their afternoon time together comes after the appointment with the doctor, that would certainly seem to signal that at this point, all is well with her pregnancy.

While Maxie and Peter are wrapping their heads around this big news, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Spinelli and Robert will be working through their opposition to the massive development.

"I could consider that an act of war." #GH pic.twitter.com/Y5yYh4P0Gj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 3, 2020

Spinelli and Robert touched base via phone during Wednesday’s General Hospital episode to discuss Peter. They are more anxious than ever to expose their nemesis for all he’s done. However, they have a lot of work to do before they can prove what they think he’s done.

Everybody recently, and accidentally, learned that Maxie was pregnant. This rattled a lot of people, including Peter and Spinelli. While the father-to-be is worried about how he’ll be as a dad, Spinelli is now even more passionate than ever before about ensuring his “Maximista” learns the truth about her beau before the baby comes.

The General Hospital sneak peek showed Spinelli sitting on a bench next to Jason Morgan. He’s working on a laptop and has some success with whatever he’s trying to do. He shouts out in excitement and even smacks Jason on the leg, a move that prompts quite the look that’s directed toward Spinelli.

Is Spinelli working on the Peter situation and finding success in gaining access to something? Or, is Jason having him work on something else, perhaps related to Cyrus, that he’s making progress on doing? General Hospital spoilers tease that Spinelli will come up with a plan during this next episode, and his primary focus does seem to be on Peter right now.

In the days ahead, suspicions that Spinelli developed will be confirmed. Will he manage to expose Peter? How will Maxie handle these revelations, especially during her pregnancy? General Hospital spoilers hint that this will become fairly intense in the weeks ahead and fans can’t wait to watch the chaos play out.