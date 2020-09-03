‘Counting On’ Star Austin Forsyth Shares First Instagram Snap Of Son Gideon Holding His Baby Sister Evelyn

A sweet picture shows a happy Gideon with his baby sister.

Fans of TLC’s Counting On have been waiting to get a glimpse of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s son, Gideon, 2, interacting with his new sister, Evelyn Mae, for the first time and it has finally been delivered. On Wednesday, Austin posted an Instagram snap of the two kids sharing a sweet moment together.

The newest Duggar grandchild was born on August 21, and while there had been a few professional family pics posted, this was the first time that fans were able to see little Gideon holding the newborn and seeing his reaction. The picture was likely taken at their home in northwest Arkansas as the blond-haired boy sat on a sofa with Evelyn lying in front of him. He wasn’t actually holding her in his arms, but she was lying comfortably on a gray and white polka-dot pillow.

Gideon was all smiles as he proudly looked up at the camera as the picture was being taken. His gray shirt matched the pillow perfectly. His little sister’s printed pajamas also seemed to match. She was sprawled out on the soft cushion with her tiny head turned towards her big brother. Her eyes were slightly opened and she appeared to be looking up at him.

Gideon held onto a half-eaten apple in one hand and was touching his shirt with the other. He wasn’t touching the baby, but he did look happy to have her close by. Austin indicated that their son wants to hold Evelyn every few minutes. The Counting On star also revealed that Gideon has a special way of making his request known that can be seen below in his Instagram share.

It seems that the whole family is already smitten with baby Evelyn, as Austin mentioned. Duggar fans are also enamored with her as well, as seen in the comment section of the post. They loved seeing the siblings together.

“Adorable!! Can tell they will be best friends!!” a follower replied.

“So so sweet!!! I love this so much!!” another admirer said.

“Brotherly love,” a third person remarked.

“Awww, what a sweet, big brother to baby Evy Mae!” a fourth Counting On watcher said.

Just a few days ago, Joy-Anna posted some snapshots of herself holding her daughter while they were visiting at the family farm. She said that Evelyn seems to love the place as much as she does. The photos were taken outside as the mom of two stared happily at the sleeping newborn. There was also a third picture of Evelyn’s face up close with her eyes opened wide.