Demi Lovato Wears Snug-Fitting Floral Dress In Series Of Sultry Snaps

Demi Lovato wore a pink floral dress in a series of two sultry snaps shared on Instagram. She penned an accompanying caption where she appeared to speak to her younger self. She ended her statement with a positive affirmation. The “Anyone” singer, who recently announced her engagement to Max Ehrich, wore a snug-fitting ensemble for the update.

The entertainer was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour in the photographs.

The first image showed Demi in a close-up selfie. She appeared to be seated on a light gray, plush seat.

The singer’s head was tilted to the left. Her long, dark hair was parted and slicked back away from her face. The remainder of her tresses were brushed close to her crown and their length styled into long waves.

Demi wore large, square-shaped, clear and pink rhinestone earrings. On her neck were two silver chokers in different lengths. Two diamond bands were seen on both the ring and pinky fingers of her left hand.

The stunning garment featured a deep-v-neckline, which showed off her decolletage, while her tanned skin glowed. As she sat, a slit exposed her left leg almost to her hip.

In a second photo, Demi was seen in a full-body shot, and fans were able to get a better look at her complete ensemble.

The attire featured square shoulders, long sleeves, and shirring that went from underneath her bustline to her right hip. This style detail continued throughout the length of the frock, which ended at her knee. Her legs were bare, and she sported pastel-colored, high-heeled shoes with pointy toes.

She stood in front of a large white dressing room trailer that had the initials DL taped to its side. She placed one hand on her hip and raised the other near her shoulder.

Famous friends such as Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, athlete Lolo Jones, and her fiance Max all added appreciative comments regarding the snaps.

Fans were stunned by her overall beauty and rushed to the comments section of the share.

“Love this dress! Love this look,” stated one follower.

“New lyrics, YASSS,” commented a second fan, who believed Demi’s caption contained lyrics to a new song.

“I’m so proud of you love you queen,” said a third Instagram user who applauded the singer as she evolves personally and professionally.

“Making me emotional like that,” noted a fourth admirer, who seemingly could not get over the confidence that Demi displayed in the sequence of images.