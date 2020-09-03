Niykee Heaton Flaunts Killer Post-Pregnancy Body In Orange Tie-Front Monokini

Niykee Heaton gave fans a glimpse at her stunning post-baby body in a new set of Instagram photos this week. The singer-songwriter stepped outside for a quick sun session in a bright orange monokini that did nothing but favors for her curvy physique and left almost nothing to the imagination.

The close-up shots showed Niykee standing just outside a sliding glass patio door at her Calabasas, California home, according to the post’s geotag. Grass and a stone wall could be seen in the dark reflection. It looked to be a beautiful day as the sun washed over the babe and gave her skin a radiant glow.

Niykee’s one-piece featured two layers of fabric held together by a shoelace tie in the front. The plunging neckline barely covered her busty chest. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as her ample cleavage spilled out on top and between the cut-outs.

The lower layer was pulled tightly around the model’s tiny waist and hugged her hourglass figure closely. Her flat, toned tummy was also on display above the U-shaped lower half of the swimsuit. The front of the fabric rested well below her belly button to fully expose her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Eagle-eyed fans could see the cheeky backside of the suit in the door’s reflection.

Niykee styled her blond locks in a messy blowout for the quick photoshoot.

In the first image, the “Go To Sleep, Little Baby” singer stood with one hip pushed to the side and her back arched in a way that flaunted her killer figure. She pulled her shoulders back and popped out her chest as she looked off into the distance.

The second photo showed Niykee standing a bit straighter as she tugged at the string. She stared down at her phone in her hand, and in the caption, she revealed that she was “obsessively” keeping an eye on her baby monitor.

The post garnered more than 77,000 likes and just over 440 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Niykee’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look good doing it though,” one fan joked.

“Okay okay okay! You are glowing,” another user added with silly-face emoji.

“You look so good!!! and that suit is everything. we love a quick thirst trap session,” a third person wrote.

Niykee’s followers know that she has always been able to slay any look. Another photo showed her rocking a blue high-cut one-piece that hugged her body, which her fanbase loved.