Kindly Myers Showcases Voluptuous Curves In Wet Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Model Kindly Myers took to Instagram to give her two million followers a sexy “sign” with her latest update. On Thursday, the blond beauty uploaded a snap that saw her looking sultry and alluring while she posed dripping wet in swimming pool while wearing a bikini.

Kindly’s swimsuit was made of a white and brown snakeskin-print fabric, which popped on her tan skin. The top featured classic triangle-shaped cups that exposed a good deal of her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a mid-rise style with high-cut legs that showed off the smooth skin on her tummy and thighs.

The 34-year-old accessorized with a cross pendant necklace, small stud earrings, and a belly piercing. Her long, wavy hair looked as though it was partially dry from an earlier swim. She wore it down and tossed over one shoulder.

The photo was geotagged in Austin, Texas. That being said, not much of any landscape was visible as the shot captured Kindly in a swimming pool. The picture was taken from above the model, who was on her knees in the shallow end of the pool.

The Playboy model was wet, and the droplets of water on her skin gave the photo an enticing vibe. Kindly held the neck strap of her swimsuit in one hand while pressing on the side of her breast, drawing the eye to her cleavage. She gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted. Her other hand rested on her thigh. The water level skimmed the top of her thighs, drawing the eye to the lower half of her body. The pose showed off her toned thighs as well as the curve of her hips. Her flat abs and shapely shoulders were also on display.

The popular influencer left a playful comment in the caption, and she also tagged the photographer.

Dozens of Kindly’s admirers had plenty of good things to say about the snapshot.

“what a beautiful photo of you, Kindly, to start my day. Thank you,” one follower commented.

“Looking so gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“killing it,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Kindly does know how to work the camera, and she has proven it time and again with her titillating Instagram uploads. Not too long ago, she turned up the heat with a snapshot that saw her wearing a lace teddy while relaxing in a bath filled with orange and lemon slices. Just yesterday, she shared a picture that saw her flaunting her booty in a fringed thong.