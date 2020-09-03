Katelyn Runck Is A ‘Malibu Mermaid’ In A Smoking Hot Botanical Set

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy triple update in which she wore a botanical-print two-piece set. The ensemble she rocked was from the brand Faeriesty, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in checking the label out.

The snaps were taken by LHGFX Photography in Malibu, California, as the geotag indicated. In the first shot, Katelyn stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression as she flaunted her incredible figure. She wore a cropped top with a neckline that dipped low in the middle, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The garment left her shoulders and chest exposed, and was an off-the-shoulder style with thin ruffled sleeves positioned halfway down her upper arms.

The entire piece was crafted from a botanical leaf print, and featured some ruched detailing between her breasts as well as a tie detail that hung down on her stomach. The shirt showed off her chiselled abs, and the green-and-white print looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

She paired the top with a skirt, and the waistband settled just underneath her belly button. The fabric skimmed over her sculpted thighs without clinging too tightly. She posed with one hand by her side and the other on her hip, and her long brunette locks tumbled down in soft waves.

For the second shot, she showed off a bit more of the background, as she stood on a rock positioned along the shore of a beach with waves visible in the distance. The ocean stretched out to the horizon and the sky above was a stunning blue without a cloud in sight. She placed one hand atop her head, pulling her long locks up in a pile, and she held out her skirt with her other hand, making her look like the “Malibu Mermaid” she referenced in the caption.

She finished off the post with a short video clip that showed the photoshoot process, her skirt ruffling in the wind and the waves lapping at the shore.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 1,800 likes and 203 comments within just 14 minutes of going live.

“I am always looking forward to your posts,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“What beautiful pictures Katelyn, looking gorgeous as always,” another follower remarked.

“Flawless beauty,” a third fan added.

“You’re straight up perfection,” another commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a sizzling double update captured in Las Vegas, Nevada. For those two snaps, she wore a skimpy black crop top and matching pants, leaving her cleavage and abs on display.