WWE Rumors: Update On ‘The Bachelor’ Star Demi Burnett’s Status As Celebrity Guest, Per ‘Ringside News’

Over the past few weeks, Demi Burnett — who was one of the contestants on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor — has been a regular presence on WWE television. As this has apparently left a number of fans wondering why she has consistently been used as a celebrity guest despite the restrictions posed by the coronavirus pandemic, a new report offered some details on the reason behind her inclusion in the company’s storylines.

On Thursday, Ringside News wrote that Burnett was invited to appear on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw as part of a “network promotional tie-in.” While it’s still unclear how much longer she will be appearing on the red brand’s programming, the Bachelor star has been used since the first week of August in a love triangle storyline involving Angel Garza and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. During this week’s episode of Raw, Garza tried to take Burnett to safety as the masked members of Retribution stormed the ring in their latest on-air attack.

In addition, Ringside News noted that Burnett has not had any backstage issues as a guest performer. Citing an unnamed member of WWE’s creative team, the publication added that the reality TV personality is “neither liked nor disliked” by the company’s superstars and hasn’t even been noticed by most individuals in the locker room. The source also referred to Burnett as “the proverbial mouse” due to the apparent lack of attention she has gotten backstage.

According to an earlier report from Metro, Burnett had opened up about her love of professional wrestling when she was interviewed by Charly Caruso following her first Monday Night Raw appearance. Although she admitted not knowing much about the company’s current male roster, she named competitors such as Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and The Bella Twins as some of her favorite women’s wrestlers.

“‘It’s going so good, I’ve had the best day today,” Burnett was quoted as saying.

“This has been a dream of mine. Literally in my Bachelor bio it says ‘She loves ATVing, fishing and the WWE!'”

As pointed out by Forbes, Burnett’s inclusion in the aforementioned storyline with Garza and Ivar is just one example of how WWE has been relying more on appearances from famous non-wrestlers in recent months. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, for instance, had a rivalry with former NXT Champion Adam Cole that culminated in a match at the TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view, and is rumored to be due for another appearance in the near future.