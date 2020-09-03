Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Worth $30 Million After Stepping Away From Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now worth an estimated $30 million and may eventually be worth $1 billion or more, thanks to some recent business deals that are likely to add value to their brand, Business Insider reported. Further, very little of their net worth is tied to the Royal Family, and none of it to the British government’s grant that funds the monarchy.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, the British Royal Family has two main sources of wealth: the Windsor family’s personal fortune, which, according to a companion Business Insider report is calculated to be worth around $88 billion, and the so-called “sovereign grant,” which is to say, about $100 million per year provided by the British government to maintain the monarchy.

However, very little of that money is available to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they’ve officially resigned as senior members of the Royal Family and moved across the ocean.

Still, they’re hardly broke: between them, they’re worth about $30 million, in their own money. The lion’s share — $25 million — is from Prince Harry’s inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana. Similarly, the Duke receives an annual allowance from his father, estimated to be about $3 million per year, from Prince Charles’ own personal wealth. Further, the Duke receives a “sizeable” cut from his late mother’s estate annually.

The Duchess, an accomplished actress before she married into the Windsor family, is believed to be worth about $5 million on her own. Her wealth comes from her earnings on the TV show Suits, for which she was estimated to be earning about half a million per year before she gave up her job, as well as pre-marriage sponsorship and endorsement deals.

However, their monetary value is potentially considerably more, and indeed, moves are already being made to increase the value of their portfolio.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple recently signed a production deal with Netflix and founded a production company. For now, details are scarce, including just how much the pair will be compensated.

However, their earning ceiling could be potentially much higher, according to a March Business Insider analysis, the couple’s brand could eventually be worth as much as $1 billion.

For example, David Haigh, the CEO of Brand Finance, noticed that Meghan Markle has a way of selling clothes, even if they aren’t her own.

“It’s noticeable that every time [Meghan] dotes a particular clothing brand or wears anything, they instantly crash the websites and sell out,” Haigh said, adding that if the Duchess were to brand her own fashion line in collaboration with another brand, the clothes would likely sell quite well.