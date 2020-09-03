NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Milwaukee For Dallas If Bucks Lose To Heat, Says Brian Scalabrine

After an impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks are set to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster this fall. In order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the Mavericks obviously need more star power around the young superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The 2020 free agency may not be as star-studded as the previous year, but there will be plenty of big names who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 offseason, including All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece, former NBA champion and analyst Brian Scalabrine talked about the Mavericks’ chances of acquiring Antetokounmpo this fall. Antetokounmpo may remain committed to the Bucks, but if they lose to the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2020 Playoffs, Scalabrine believes that the “Greek Freak” may consider leaving Milwaukee for Dallas.

“Of all the (stars), I think he would (consider leaving an existing team to come to Dallas),” Scalabrine said, as transcribed by Mike Fisher of the Sports Illustrated. “To leave a team, that’s a hard thing to do, especially if you’re a guy like him. Just think about Dirk Nowitzki. He was Dallas all the way, (and) it seems like Giannis is all the way (with Milwaukee). But I think you (Dallas) have just as good a chance as anyone else…. Los Angeles, Miami, or any of the other favorite teams. I think the Dallas Mavericks, you look at their cap situation, with a superstar (in Luka Doncic) and (Kristaps Porzingis)…. I’m telling you right now it’s not zero (chance).”

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Since the 2019 offseason, the Bucks have been telling everyone in the league that they are planning to offer Antetokounmpo a massive contract extension that will prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. However, if they fail to bounce back against the Heat in the 2020 Playoffs, there’s a strong possibility for Antetokounmpo to reject signing an extension and start finding his way out of Milwaukee.

It’s not surprising that Scalabrine sees the Mavericks as one of the top favorite landing spots for Antetokounmpo. They may still be a young team, but they have shown that they are already capable of making a huge impact in the league. With their performance this season, most people believe that the Mavericks are only one superstar away from becoming a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference.

Though he would still need to make a huge adjustment with his game to make himself fit with Doncic and Porzingis, Antetokounmpo would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. His potential arrival would tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor and enable them to beat Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series. If they grow together and build good chemistry, the “Big Three” of Antetokounmpo, Doncic, and Porzingis could establish their own dynasty in Dallas.