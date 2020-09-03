Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Liam Hemsworth Split, Admits It ‘F*cking Sucked’

Miley Cyrus opened up about the breakdown of her marriage with her actor ex Liam Hemsworth on Wednesday, during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, published on YouTube. The singer said that the split “f*cking sucked” due to the “villainizing” she endured from the press in the aftermath.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore,” Miley explained. “That’s okay, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing, and just all those stories.”

As The Daily Mail reported, Miley had a brief yet high-profile relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, and the singer had previously revealed that, during this period, she struggled with news stories that implied she had cheated on her ex-husband.

In her interview with Rogan, the “Wrecking Ball” singer explained that more had happened inbetween the two relationships than the public had necessarily realized.

“It’s amazing to me the public thinks that there’s no gap of time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this,” she said. “It’s not, “one day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f*ck?” There’s a lot of time in between that you didn’t see.”

Miley revealed to Rogan that, given her reported split from Cody Simpson in August, this is the first time she has been truly single since 2015. She told the podcast host that while she does not need to be in any sort of relationship, if she does choose to plunge back into coupledom it would likely be with an older man. The “Midnight Sky” musician explained that although she does not need a partner to take care of her, she does need them to be able to take care of themselves.

