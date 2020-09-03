‘The Talk’ Stars Sharon Obsourne & Carrie Ann Inaba React To Marie Osmond’s Decision To Exit The Show

The singer's co-stars posted sweet goodbye messages as she announced her departure from the CBS chatfest after one season.

Marie Osmond received warm goodbye messages from her co-stars on The Talk following her announcement that she is leaving the CBS chatfest after one season.

In comments to Marie’s Instagram announcement about her departure from the Emmy-winning talk show, which can be seen here, fans reacted to the news that she will be working on other projects and spending more time with her grandchildren. Many said they will miss seeing the “Paper Roses” singer on the CBS daytime series when it returns this fall with new episodes.

Two of Marie’s co-stars also posted poignant messages to her as the long-running series undergoes yet another casting shakeup following the departures of original hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

In a sweet comment to Marie’s post, Carrie Ann Inaba wrote that there are no real “goodbyes” and that God puts everyone where they are supposed to be. The longtime Dancing With the Stars judge added that she knows Marie has a lot more love to spread, and that wherever she goes next it will be “wonderful” and “uplifting.”

“It’s been an honor to sit with you, laugh and cry with you, get to know you…and sing with you,” Carrie Ann added. “With love and respect, I wish you all the best.”

Carrie Ann also told Marie and her husband Steve Craig to enjoy their new chapter as they spend more time with family.

Art Streiber / CBS

Marie also received a message from Sharon Osbourne, who remains the only original co-host from the show’s 10 seasons.

“Marie, I really enjoyed getting to know you over the last year,” Sharon wrote. “Your contribution to The Talk was very special and you will be missed. Wishing you much love and happiness.”

Marie appeared to be close with her co-workers despite their unconventional season. She joined the chatfest as a full-time co-host last September, but her time in the studio was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, fans enjoyed seeing her zoom in from her home over the past few months as the show aired in a virtual, split-screen format in an effort to keep everyone safe during the global health crisis.

Last fall, just as she kicked off her stint as a daytime co-host, Marie told People that The Talk’s cast and crew were “the nicest set of people” she ever worked with in her life. Se also called her role on the series a dream job and said she would be “hanging on” to her co-stars.