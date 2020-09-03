Hilde Osland Gets Sporty In Blue Bra & Skintight Pastel Shorts On Instagram

Hilde Osland unleashed her sporty side in a new Instagram post on Thursday morning. The Norwegian bombshell shared a photo collection in which she modeled a pastel workout set from Bo and Tee. The set did nothing but favors for her muscular body and certainly drove fans wild.

The images showed Hilde standing on a stone path leading to a white staircase. A large house could be seen above the incline. The path was lined with grass and a sandy garden on the other side. It looked to be slightly overcast weather, but that didn’t stop Hilde from stepping out to brighten the day in her ensemble.

Hilde’s outfit included a light blue ribbed sports bra with asymmetrical straps. The tight fabric appeared to be lightly lined and hugged her chest closely, pushing her ample cleavage out via the low square neckline. The thinner-strapped side curved inward, revealing a bit of the model’s sideboob.

The bra had a longline cut that reached to just above her waist. Fans could catch a small glimpse of her six-pack abs between the top and tie-dye pink, white, and blue booty shorts. The high waistband covered her belly button and drew in her hourglass figure. The fabric just barely stretched over her pert derriere and rode up a bit to expose her shapely legs.

Hilde completed her look with white ankle socks and pink Adidas sneakers. She also sported multiple pairs of hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and her engagement ring. A pink baseball cap was placed backwards over her blond locks, which were tied in loose double braids. She left out a few strands to frame her face.

Hilde gave viewers a 360-degree look at the outfit. In one shot, she walked down the path and adjusted her hair as she flexed her abs.

Other images saw her posing sideways with her body arched and her hands on the small of her back, further accentuating her tiny waist. She looked over her shoulder and smiled brightly.

Hilde also shared a few photos of herself turned around completely, giving a full glimpse at her round booty.

The post received more than 22,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in an hour as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“You have a very lucky fiance,” one fan said with clapping emoji.

“You are so beautiful and amazing I love you and your beautiful outfit,” another user added.

Hilde’s followers know that she can pull off any look. In another post, she rocked a blue lacy lingerie set that gave her “mermaid feels.”