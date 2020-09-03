Val Chmerkovskiy Jokes That Mark Ballas Is Back On ‘DWTS’ With Uncanny Resemblance To AJ McLean

Val Chmerkovskiy joked that Mark Ballas was back on Dancing with the Stars as new celebrity competitor A.J. McLean bares an uncanny resemblance to the former mirrorball-winning pro. The Backstreet Boys singer and songwriter was formally announced as one of Season 29’s celebrities during an announcement on the September 2 episode of Good Morning America.

In a sequence of three photo shares, he shared the uncanny resemblance the two men share.

The first photo depicted Mark alongside his wife of three years BC Jean in a lighthearted moment. In the snap, Mark wore a black fedora with a similarly colored open-necked shirt and pants. On his neck, he donned a long beaded necklace.

BC, who has penned the Beyonce hit “If I Were A Boy,” also wore the dark hue in an outfit similar to her husband. She stuck her tongue out for the camera. Together, Mark and B.C. helm the band, Alexander Jean.

The former professional dancer — who won the mirrorball trophy in Season 6 with Kristi Yamaguchi and Season 8 with Shawn Johnson — was also a seven-time finalist.

In a second slide, Mark was seen at a formal event. He wore a formal tuxedo with a white dress shirt. Black button covers were attached to the front of his shirt. His dark hair was pushed back away from his face and his mustache and full beard were neatly trimmed.

In the final slide, Val shared a pic of A.J. in a dark-colored fedora that featured a pastel band. He paired that with a short-sleeved garment with holes in it that featured a series of colorful patterns. The Backstreet Boys member piled on a series of silver necklaces. He sported similar facial hair and eclectic fashion to Mark, which led Val to compare the two men’s very similar styles.

A.J. has been a member of the popular former teen boy band since 1992 and he was the first member signed to the group that would eventually feature fellow performers Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

Nick competed on Dancing with the Stars alongside Sharna Burgess in 2015 and made it to the finals, coming in second place to Bindi Irwin

Fans loved the pics and the comparisons between both very talented performers.

“Yoooo Mark Ballas why you trying to trick us bro,” joked one follower.

“Secretly separated at birth,” remarked a second fan.

“Most amazing humans ever,” stated a third Instagram user.

“It’s about time Mark Ballas came back!” said a fourth fan of the uncanny resemblance.