Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In A Black Leather Skirt, Bralette, And Bucket Hat

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures where she modeled a tiny lace bralette and leather skirt.

The bralette was a beige color that complemented the Russian model’s glowing skin. The garment was sleeveless, with straps so small that they were easily obscured by Lvovna’s long flowing locks. The low scooped neckline of the top showed off the model’s décolletage and its cropped hem left her toned midriff exposed. The lace fabric featured a floral pattern, and a scalloped edge accented the bottom of the top.

However, while the bralette may have brought a sweet and feminine aesthetic to the outfit, the rest of Lvovna’s fashion choices provided a much edgier flare.

For example, the fitness enthusiast opted for a skirt in a sizzling black leather fabric. Thanks to its mini length, her legs were almost entirely on display. A zipper extended throughout the front of the garment, and a chunky belt cinched at her waist to emphasize her hourglass figure. The skirt was extremely well tailored and it hugged her hips to highlight her curves.

To continue the leather motif, Lvovna wore a matching shoulder bag that was accented with a chunky silver chain. She also wore a pair of black bowed sandals and a satin scrunchie around her wrist. The final touch to the ensemble was a black Prada bucket hat, adding yet again to the mysterious and sultry vibe.

The setting was geotagged as the Bal Harbour Shops, a shopping center located in Miami, Florida. Lvovna stood against a railing as lush palm plants filled the background, adding a beautiful green accent to the shots.

Lvovna posted three shots all together. In the first, she posed by resting one arm on a railing while leaning her body slightly to showcase her enviable physique. In the second, she brought one hand behind her head as if to muss her hair. In the final photo, she bent her knee and tilted her head while giving the camera a smoldering look.

Fans went wild over the new update, awarding the shot close to 22,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“Question is how are you that gorgeous,” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment by adding several heart-eye face emoji.

“Love the outfit,” raved a second.

“You are one the prettiest and cutest girls I’ve ever seen,” proclaimed a third.

“I think God took his own sweet time to create such a beautiful women like [you],” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a pink heart and fire symbol.

This is not the first time that Lvovna has floored her fans. She had previously dropped jaws after showing off her “high volume legs” in skintight shorts, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.