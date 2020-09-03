Alexandra Cane Wows In Vampy Velvet Dress With Plunging Waist-High Neckline

Alexandra Cane wowed her followers in a dramatic black dress with a neckline that plunged to her waist in a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday. The British Love Island star put her toned and trim figure on display in the tight garment, and the results of her fitness regime were clear to see.

In the stunning photo, the brunette beauty reclined on a gray couch in a vampy dress that demanded attention. The black garment featured an eye-watering neckline that plunged sharply to the influencer’s waist, which gave fans a glimpse of her tanned and toned cleavage and midsection. The luxe velvet dress had full-length arms, and a long skirt with a sultry split, through which Alexandra displayed her tanned pins. A slim belt sat snugly around her middle, which served to emphasize the model’s trim waist.

Alexandra completed the sophisticated ensemble with a pair of silver stiletto heels, which featured silver ties that wrapped around her calves. The reality TV star channeled old Hollywood glamour with her hair style, which saw her raven locks tumble down to her shoulders in curls from a flattering side parting.

The social media star geotagged the post at the Allegra Restaurant & Bar in East London, and some of the establishment’s pretty decor could be seen in the photo. In the backdrop, there were a number of small trees and twinkling lights on an outdoor decking area.

The post’s caption was relatively cryptic.

“Normal is an illusion. What is normal for a spider is chaos for the fly,” wrote Alexandra, who added a spider emoji to her words.

A number of the influencer’s 1.4 million followers commented on the striking image.

“Stunning girl who inspires,” wrote one admirer, alongside a kissing face emoji.

“You look stunning. That dress is amazing,” contributed another, who included a fire emoji with their comment.

“Body n dress goals,” added a third fan, with three red hearts.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alexandra has spent much of the past year on a fitness journey that transformed her body. The Sun reported in January that the TV personality had lost 28 pounds in just three months, and since then her Instagram gallery has been peppered with shots of her workouts and bikini selfies that show off the results.

Less than a week ago, Alexandra took to Instagram to show off her toned posterior and legs in an edgy fitness-inspired shoot from a rooftop, as The Inquisitr covered. In the post — seen here — the model wore tiny black thong bikini bottoms and an ultra-short crop top as she put the results of her hard work on full display.