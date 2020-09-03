Vanessa Hudgens Puts On A Fiery Display In Corset-Style Red Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The actress is no stranger to wowing her followers with her drop-dead-gorgeous pics and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Come Back to Me” songstress stunned in a fiery red dress that had a corset-style bodice. The bottom half fell to the floor and featured a thigh-high slit. The garment that displayed her decolletage and her right leg appeared to be made out of satin material. Hudgens paired the look with heels that showcased her feet and rocked long black gloves. She styled her dark hair up but left her fringe down in front of her face.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the High School Musical actress was snapped from head-to-toe outdoors. She posed in front of a wooden door and next to a green bush. Hudgens held a glass in her left hand and placed the other on the top part of her dress. She poked her leg out while gazing at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Her locks at the front covered one eye and gave the image some mystery.

In the second slide, Hudgens raised both arms beside her and sported a similar pose and expression.

In the third and final frame, she flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

For her caption, she referenced the song “One Day I’ll Fly Away” from the 2001 Moulin Rouge movie. According to the Daily Mail, Hudgens’ ensemble was very reminiscent of Nicole Kidman’s character, Satine.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 4,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 38.9 million followers.

“Moulin Rouge! My absolute all time favorite movie,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“You look amazing!!” another person shared.

“Beautiful lady in red,” remarked a third fan.

“MOULIN ROUGE. I knew it the moment I read the caption and saw that dress it’s just phenomenal,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Hudgens. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a colorful swimsuit that was cut-out at the side. Hudgens accessorized herself with eye-catching sunglasses that were half white and half a tortoiseshell pattern. She also opted for a number of bangle bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings. Hudgens was captured alongside her friend, GG Magree, by the pool in the sun. The duo both rocked large sunhats and wore their hair down.