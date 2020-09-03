Suzy Cortez Flaunts Ample Sideboob & Peachy Posterior In Barely There Swimsuit

Suzy Cortez started her Thursday morning with a bang. The social media influencer and Miss BumBum World 2019 champion shared a scorching new shot to her Instagram feed that showed her clad in a barely there swimsuit.

The shot caught the model posed in profile on a beach. Suzy knelt in the sand and sat back on her heels, tucking her feet under her derriere as she arched her back and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Suzy rested her chin on her shoulder and placed both hands on the top of her head in the sultry shot. To up the ante even further, she showcased her gym-honed figure in a tiny white swimsuit that revealed her fit physique.

The front of the suit covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines, but it had daringly wide armholes, exposing her entire side, back, and arms — all of which were entirely bronzed. A halterneck top tied behind her neck, and Suzy wowed her eager audience of 2.3 million by sharing a great view of sideboob. The dark tattoo on her torso was also on display.

The swimsuit’s bottom was just as hot, and it had thick sides that stretched over her trim midsection. The garment tied around her hips in a bow with small, white strings that draped near her thigh. The cut of the suit showcased Suzy’s muscular thighs while the back tucked deep into her peachy posterior, treating fans to a spectacular view. Suzy opted to ditch her shoes for the beachside look, and her feet were covered in sand.

The Brazilian bombshell rocked a pair of earrings, which added just the right amount of bling. It looked like her day at the beach also called for a stylish hairdo. The majority of her mermaid-like mane tumbled down her back, nearly grazing her booty on the way down.

In the caption of the upload, the model wished her fans a good morning and included a few emoji. The image has garnered stellar reviews from fans, including over 1,200 likes and dozens of comments within minutes of going live.

“Breathtakingggg!” one social media user exclaimed, adding a single flame emoji to the end of their message.

“Gorgeous,” a second follower chimed in.

“Good day,” a third admirer wrote.

Several others couldn’t find the right words and commented by using emoji instead. Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Suzy flaunted her famous backside in another sexy outfit — that time a black lingerie set.